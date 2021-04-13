Top headlines: India fast-tracks approval for vaccines; Bitcoin near $63k

Govt fast-tracks approval for foreign-produced Covid vaccines

With an aim to expand the basket of Covid-19 vaccines and enhance the pace of inoculation in India, the central government on Tuesday said it has fast-tracked emergency approval for foreign-produced jabs that have been granted similar clearances in other countries. The move is significant as it may make available several vaccines, including those made by Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, in India with certain conditions.

hits record high



hit a record of $62,741 on Tuesday, extending its 2021 rally to new heights a day ahead of Coinbase's initial public offering.

The largest US cryptocurrency exchange's listing on the Nasdaq on Wednesday is considered a landmark victory for cryptocurrency advocates.



US recommends 'pause' for vaccine

The US is recommending a "pause" in administration of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine to investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots. In a joint statement Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration said it was investigating clots in six women in the days after vaccination, in combination with reduced platelet counts. More than 6.8 million doses of the vaccine have been administered in the US.

JLR Q4 sales rise over 12%



Q4 FY'21 retail sales rise over 12 pc to 1,23,483 units New Delhi, Apr 13 (PTI) Tata Motors-owned (JLR) on Tuesday reported a 12.4 per cent increase in retail sales at 1,23,483 units in the fourth quarter of 2020-21.

Stating that there is continuing recovery from the impact of Covid-19, JLR said its sales in China in Q4 were up 127 per cent compared to a year ago, when that market was heavily affected by the pandemic.