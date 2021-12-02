Top headlines: India not to resume int'l flights from Dec 15; LIC NPAs down

-
ALSO READ
Covid LIVE: Made template for new vaccine against Omicron, says Pfizer CEO
Will classic defensive bets outperform the markets?
Vaccine hoarding by some countries leading to new Covid-19 variants?
Markets have over-reacted to Omicron Covid variant; buy the dips: Analysts
Is the worst over for Indian equities despite Omicron-concerns?
-
Does it make people sicker? Does it evade vaccines' protection or reinfect survivors? There are lots of guesses but little hard evidence as scientists race to find answers for Omicron variant of Covid-19. Know more about the variant and other issues in our top headlines this morning.
Vaccination is critical: Mysteries of omicron could take weeks to untangle
A pandemic-weary world faces weeks of confusing uncertainty as countries restrict travel and take other steps to halt the newest potentially risky coronavirus mutant before anyone knows just how dangerous omicron really is. Read more
At Rs 2.15 crore, IIT Roorkee bags highest international salary
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee bagged the highest international cost-to-company (CTC) of Rs 2.15 crore ($287,550) during the first session of Day One of the final placements process that began at older IITs on Wednesday. Read more
LIC provisions up, NPAs down ahead of listing: FY21 annual report
State-owned insurance behemoth Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India has provided heavily against its debt portfolio and managed to bring down its net non-performing assets (NPAs), as well as gross NPAs, in 2020-21 (FY21). The corporation has made provisions to the tune of Rs 37,341.6 crore, of which Rs 34,934.97 crore is towards doubtful, sub-standard, and loss assets. Read more
Repeal of the three farm laws: For FPOs, it's back to square one
Around the middle of September last year, Sushil Hanote, a young farmer from Mali Silpati village in Betul district of Madhya Pradesh, was unsure how the farm laws, which had just been passed, would benefit him or fetch him a better price than the licensed mandis. Read more
Omicron scare: Govt puts on hold restart of regular international flights
The Centre has formally put on hold the resumption of scheduled international flights from December 15 in view of the global spread of the Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus. Read more
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU