Top headlines: India not to resume int'l flights from Dec 15; LIC NPAs down

Does it make people sicker? Does it evade vaccines' protection or reinfect survivors? There are lots of guesses but little hard evidence as scientists race to find answers for Omicron variant of Covid-19. Know more about the variant and other issues in our top headlines this morning.



Vaccination is critical: Mysteries of omicron could take weeks to untangle

A pandemic-weary world faces weeks of confusing uncertainty as countries restrict travel and take other steps to halt the newest potentially risky mutant before anyone knows just how dangerous omicron really is. Read more

At Rs 2.15 crore, IIT Roorkee bags highest international salary

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee bagged the highest international cost-to-company (CTC) of Rs 2.15 crore ($287,550) during the first session of Day One of the final placements process that began at older IITs on Wednesday. Read more

LIC provisions up, NPAs down ahead of listing: FY21 annual report

State-owned insurance behemoth (LIC) of India has provided heavily against its debt portfolio and managed to bring down its net non-performing assets (NPAs), as well as gross NPAs, in 2020-21 (FY21). The corporation has made provisions to the tune of Rs 37,341.6 crore, of which Rs 34,934.97 crore is towards doubtful, sub-standard, and loss assets. Read more

Repeal of the three farm laws: For FPOs, it's back to square one

Around the middle of September last year, Sushil Hanote, a young farmer from Mali Silpati village in Betul district of Madhya Pradesh, was unsure how the farm laws, which had just been passed, would benefit him or fetch him a better price than the licensed mandis. Read more

Omicron scare: Govt puts on hold restart of regular international flights

The Centre has formally put on hold the resumption of scheduled from December 15 in view of the global spread of the Omicron variant of the novel Read more