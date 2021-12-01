Omicron scare: Govt puts on hold restart of regular international flights

The Centre has formally put on hold the resumption of scheduled from December 15 in view of the global spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

“In view of the evolving global scenario with the emergence of new variants of concern, the situation is being watched closely in consultation with all stakeholders and an appropriate decision indicating the effective date of resumption of scheduled commercial international passenger services shall be notified in due course,” said Directorate General of Civil Aviation circular issued on Wednesday.

The DGCA decision effectively means that the under the air transport bubble will continue for now. India has signed air transport bubbles with 31 countries. On November 30, some 536 were operated which is around 44 per cent of the capacity in the winter schedule 2019.

Last Friday the DGCA had announced resumption of scheduled international flights in a graded fashion based on Covid-19 transmission risk. Scheduled flights were suspended last March and have since been replaced with flights under the air transport bubble.

The decision to put the scheduled international flights in abeyance follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting with top officials on Saturday to review the health preparedness in view of the Omicron threat.

Apart from increased surveillance and the need to increase second dosing of Covid-19 vaccine, the prime minister had asked officials to review plans for easing of international travel restrictions.