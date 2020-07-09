Top headlines: Indian CEOs head cos with $4 trn m-cap, YES Bank FPO & more

Firms led by 58 Indians employ millions across 11 nations: Survey

A group of 58 Indian-origin executives heading various companies across 11 different countries collectively employ more than 3.6 million people and account for a combined $1 trillion in revenue, $4 trillion in market capitalisation, according to a list released by a US-based top Indian diaspora organisation. The list of Indian-origin CEOs includes immigrants from India as well as professionals born in countries such as Uganda, Ethiopia, England, and the US. Read more.

case: ED attaches Rana Kapoor, others' assets worth Rs 2,600 crore

The on Thursday made a provisional attachment of assets worth Rs 2,600 crore in India and abroad belonging to co-founder and promoters of Dewan Housing Finance ( DHFL), in connection with the money laundering case. However, it couldn’t be ascertained whether today’s attachment order has also been issued for Kapoor’s assets abroad. Read more.

Modi says India already witnessing green shoots of economic recovery

Delivering the inaugural address at India Global Week 2020, the PM said that India was already witnessing green shoots of economic recovery. While he did not go into specifics on his statement about “green shoots of economic recovery”, he did seem to try allay apprehensions that India could turn more protectionist with his call for an ‘aatmanirbhar Bharat’, or self-reliant India. Read more.

Number of willful defaulters rose before coronavirus lockdown: Analysis

The number of wilful defaulters in India increased before the country was locked down for almost two months late March to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, data shows. Public sector banks accounted for around 82 per cent of the total increase in wilful defaulter amounts, while private sector banks accounted for 17.7 per cent. Read more.

YES Bank FPO to open on July 15, raise up to Rs 15,000 crore

Private sector lender YES Bank on Thursday said it has filed a red herring prospectus to raise up to Rs 15,000 crore through issuance of fresh equity shares in its further public offering (FPO). The offer will open on July 15, 2020 and close on July 17, 2020. Read more.

Kanpur encounter case: Main accused Vikas Dubey arrested in Ujjain

Vikas Dubey, the main accused in the Kanpur encounter case, was arrested in Ujjain on Thursday. The arrest comes days after an inter-state operation was launched following a raid in which eight policemen were killed when they reached Dubey's house in Kanpur to arrest him. Meanwhile, Dubey's two aides were killed in separate encounters in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, police said. Read more.