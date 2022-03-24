Top headlines: Invesco supports Zee-Sony merger deal; MSIL appoints new MD

Maruti Suzuki names Hisashi Takeuchi as new Managing Director and CEO

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Thursday said it has appointed Hisashi Takeuchi as the new Managing Director and CEO with effect from April 1, 2022.

The company's board in its meeting held on Thursday, appointed Takeuchi as the Managing Director and CEO from April 1, consequent to the completion of the term of Kenichi Ayukawa on March 31, 2022, MSI said in a statement. READ MORE...

Invesco backs Zee, Sony merger, decides against pursuing litigation

Invesco Developing Markets Fund, which owns 18 per cent stake in Zee Entertainment, has backed the Zee merger with Sony and has decided not to pursue litigation against Zee.

In a statement, the company said it is pleased with the Bombay High Court’s ruling, which is an important reaffirmation of shareholder rights in India and the mechanisms under Indian law to hold Boards accountable to their shareholders. READ MORE...

Byju's announced as an official sponsor of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Edtech giant Byju’s has been announced as an official sponsor of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. Through this partnership, Bengaluru-based Byju’s will leverage its rights to the FIFA World Cup 2022 marks, emblem, and assets, and run unique promotions to connect with passionate football fans around the world.

It will also create engaging and creative content with educational messages as part of a multifaceted activation plan. READ MORE...

North Korea tests largest ICBM, US condemns return to long-range launches

North Korea conducted what is thought to be its largest intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) test ever on Thursday, the South Korean and Japanese militaries said, marking a dramatic end to a self-imposed moratorium on long-range testing.

It would be the first full-capability launch of the nuclear-armed state's largest missiles since 2017, and represents a major step in the North's development of weapons that might be able to deliver nuclear warheads anywhere in the United States. READ MORE...