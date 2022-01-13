Top headlines: IT firms fight to keep talent, Tata firms shine under chief

Under the chairmanship of N Chandrasekaran, firms have outshined the broader market in the past 5 years with rising 188 per cent. Read more on that in today's top headlines.



companies outshine the market under N Chandrasekaran

The listed companies in have outperformed the broader market by a big margin in the past five years under the chairmanship of

The companies’ combined market capitalisation is up 188 per cent since February 21, 2017, when Chandrasekaran took charge as Tata Sons head, against a 110 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex during the period. Read more

Budget wish list: Citizens seek jobs, support for small biz and lower tax

Expectations of the people, for this year's Budget, reflect the economic realities of citizens, battered by the three waves of the pandemic.

Like every year, the Narendra Modi government had sought suggestions from the public — on the MyGov website — ahead of the Union Budget. Read more

LIC IPO: Actuary pegs insurer's embedded value at Rs 4-5 trillion

The Government-appointed actuary has pegged the embedded value (EV) of the Life Insurance Corporation of India at Rs 4-5 trillion, a key parameter that will be used to compute the market valuation of India’s largest insurer, said an official.

The computation of the EV is key for the launch of LIC’s initial public offering (IPO) slated to be held in March, and such an exercise has been undertaken for the first time since the life insurer’s inception. Read more

War for talent heats up as attrition continues to surge at top-3 IT players

The war for talent has heated up further as Indian IT players continue to see attrition going up. Though the top three IT companies claim that attrition is coming down, the actual numbers tell a different story.

Attrition at for the Q3 of FY22 was at 25.5 per cent, up from 20.1 per cent in Q2. The situation was similar at that reported attrition at 22.7 per cent in Q3, compared to 20.5 per cent in Q2. Read more

Amid third wave of Covid-19, mom & pop stores stock up on essentials

With India caught in a third wave maelstrom, mom-and-pop stores have started stocking up on essentials like edible oil, sugar, and salt. Modern trade stores, on the other hand, are in a wait-and-watch mode. They don't anticipate stock supply being hamstrung by logistic issues yet. Read more

