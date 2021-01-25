Top headlines: JSW Steel seeks price hike, L&T Q3 profit rises 5% YoY

Indian, Chinese soldiers clash at Sikkim's Naku La, several injured

Indian and Chinese soldiers clashed at Naku La in North Sikkim last week with many injuries reported, said a government source. The situation is said to be under control though as of now.

JSW Steel approaches auto companies for a hike in contract prices

JSW Steel has approached auto companies for an increase in contract prices in the wake of a widening gap between spot and contract prices. Half-yearly contracts for auto companies were renewed in October. Though prices started increasing after unlocking in July, the major surge came post October.

Biden to sign executive orders to promote 'Made in America' products

US President Joe Biden will sign a series of executive orders on Monday to promote "Made in America" products and strengthen supply chains, senior officials said, asserting that the new administration remains committed to working with partners and allies to modernise international trade rules.

Electric vehicles to overtake gas guzzlers in India by 2030: Mahindra

Electric-vehicle sales should overtake gas guzzlers in India by the end of the decade as prices become more aligned and infrastructure and technology improves, hopefully with help from the government, according to Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., one of the country's biggest automakers.



L&T Q3 profit rises 5% YoY

Larsen and Toubro (L&T) on Monday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,466.71 crore for the October-December quarter of FY21 (Q3FY21), clocking a growth of 4.8 per cent year on year (YoY) on the back of highest-ever order inflow in a quarter.