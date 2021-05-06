Top headlines: Kejriwal thanks Centre; SC asks govt to prepare for 3rd wave

Delhi needs 700 MT oxygen supply daily: Kejriwal



Delhi needs 700 MT oxygen supply daily: Kejriwal New Delhi, May 6 (PTI) Chief Minister thanked the Centre on Thursday for supplying Delhi with 730 metric tonnes of oxygen and requested hospitals to increase COVID beds that they had to cut down due to shortage of the life-saving gas in the past few days.



If 700 MT of daily oxygen supply is ensured by the Centre, Delhi government can set up around 9,000-9,500 more oxygen beds, he said.



Ramp up health infra for 3rd Covid wave: SC tells Centre



The on Thursday asked the Modi government to begin preparations to tackle the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. The top court underscored the importance of ramping up a buffer stock of medical oxygen to prevent widespread panic among the general public.



The Centre Thursday told the that it has complied with its order and instead of 700 MT oxygen, it ensured a supply of 730 MT to Delhi for treating COVID-19 patients.

Russia authorises single-dose Sputnik Light Covid vaccine for use



Russia has authorised the one-shot Sputnik Light version of its COVID-19 vaccine for use, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Thursday, a move that could help vaccine supplies go further in countries with high infection rates.



Developed by Moscow's Gamaleya Institute, the slimmed-down vaccine, which the RDIF said is 79.4% effective against COVID-19 and costs under $10 a dose, has been earmarked for export and could increase the number of people with partial immunity.

Delhi Covid positivity rate below 25%



The national capital recorded 335 COVID-19 deaths in a day and 19,133 new cases even as the positivity rate dropped below 25 per cent for the first time since April 18, according to the bulletin issued by the Delhi health department on Thursday.



This is the third time in the last four days that the number of new cases remained below 20,000.