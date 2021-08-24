Top headlines: Kerala's Covid TPR crosses 18%; SC grants relief to Airtel

-
24,296 Covid-19 cases, 173 deaths in Kerala; TPR crosses 18%
Kerala on Tuesday reported 24,296 COVID-19 cases and 173 deaths, pushing the total infection count to 38,51,984 and fatalities to 19,757 till date.
The Test Positivity Rate (TPR) jumped to 18.04 per cent from 15.63 per cent on Monday. Read more
SC provides temporary relief to Airtel over Videocon's AGR dues
The Supreme Court Tuesday directed DoT not to invoke the bank guarantees (BGs) of Bharti Airtel for three weeks for recovering Rs 1,376 crore in AGR-related dues of Videocon Telecom Ltd (VTL) which had sold its spectrum to the Bharti group.
The top court, which refused to entertain Airtel's plea that VTL dues are not payable by it, permitted the telecom major to approach the Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT) with the grievances. Read more
Hyundai unveils i20 N-Line, betting on fun-to-drive performance cars
Even as luxury carmakers stir the pot of alphabet soup with BMW's performance M Series, Audi's RS variants, Mercedes-Benz's AMG Sport line-up, Hyundai, too, has joined the tribe by launching the N-Line brand in India.
Hyundai’s ‘N’ represents two elements: Namyang district in South Korea, the birthplace of the N brand and location of its global research and development centre; and the Nürburgring racetrack in Germany, home to its technical centre where N vehicles are tested. Read more
India's GDP likely to grow at 18.5% in Q1FY22: SBI report
The country's gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to grow at around 18.5 per cent with an upward bias in the first quarter of the current financial year, according to SBI research report Ecowrap.
This estimate is lower than the Reserve Bank of India's GDP growth projection of 21.4 per cent for the April-June quarter. Read more
