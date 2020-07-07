Top Headlines: LG Polymers probe, US may ban Chinese apps, and more

ED files charges against GVK group for Mumbai airport 'scam'

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday pressed money laundering charges against the promoters of the GVK group of companies, officials of Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) and few other entities in connection with Rs 705 crore Mumbai Airport scam. Confirming the development, an ED official said that the Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR), which is equivalent to a police first information report, was filed by agency under Section 3 of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Section 3 deals with concealment of proceeds of crime where the accused shall be guilty of money laundering. Read more

Supreme Court grants interim bail to Unitech promoter Sanjay Chandra

The Supreme Court Tuesday granted interim bail to Unitech Ltd promoter Sanjay Chandra, in jail for around three years for allegedly siphoning off home buyers' money, as his parents are hospitalised. A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and M R Shah granted interim bail to Chandra for one month. Read more

The probe at the plant run by LG Polymers, owned by South Korea's LG Chem Ltd, found the company was negligent and warning systems were not working, the state government said. Read more here

US may ban Chinese social media apps, including TikTok: Mike Pompeo

Days after India banned 59 including TikTok and UC Browser, the United States on Tuesday said that it was also 'looking' at banning Chinese social media Read more here

Trump admin says must leave US if classes go online

In a decision that will adversely impact hundreds of thousands of Indian students in the US, the federal immigration authority has announced that pursuing degrees in America will have to leave the country or risk deportation if their universities switch to online-only classes in this fall semester. Read more here

decides to reduce capex by Rs 400 crore over coronavirus

The company had initially planned around Rs 1,400-1,500 crore in India and about 20 million pounds for its European facility. Read more here

SC gives govt 30 days to grant permanent commission to Army women officers

The Supreme Court on Tuesday gave one more month to the government to implement its verdict giving all Indian Army women officers having a limited tenure permanent commission in the force. Read more here