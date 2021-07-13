Top Headlines: LIC IPO gets cabinet nod; liquidity in banking system rises

-
The Cabinet Committee for Economic Affairs has approved part divestment of the government stake in Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) through an initial public offering. Liquidity in the banking system has increased by at least Rs 1 trillion since the last week of June as the government has stepped up spending, and the Reserve Bank of India has started winding down its outstanding position in the currency forward segment. Business Standard brings to you top headlines on Tuesday.
LIC IPO gets Cabinet nod; decision on issue size soon by FM-led panel
The Cabinet Committee for Economic Affairs has approved part divestment of the government stake in Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) through an initial public offering. The size of the IPO and the extent of the government’s stake dilution in the country’s largest insurer would be taken up by the Alternative Mechanism comprising Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Minister of Road, Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, among others. Read more
Liquidity in the banking system rises as govt steps up spending
Liquidity in the banking system has increased by at least Rs 1 trillion since the last week of June as the government has stepped up spending, and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has started winding down its outstanding position in the currency forward segment. Net daily liquidity absorbed from banks on July 9 was Rs 4.6 trillion, data released on Monday showed. Read more
Petrol, diesel prices may soften by month-end as Brent stabilises
Petrol and diesel prices are expected to soften from their record highs towards the end of July, but they will remain out of the comfort zone for most consumers. This is because Brent crude oil prices are stabilising around $75 a barrel, down from highs of $77 a barrel earlier this month. Read more
ONGC's existential problem: India's exploration conglomerate running empty
It is rare for cabinet ministers to tick off state-owned companies publicly, yet that was what then petroleum and natural gas minister Dharmendra Pradhan did for ONGC. Speaking at an event on June 29, Pradhan said he has asked India’s premier exploration company to find fresh oil acreages fast. “Do it yourself through some joint venture (or) through a new business model. Read more
Recovery tracker: Office visits at 78% of pre-Covid days as cases fall
