Top Headlines: LIC IPO in 2-3 weeks; Boeing 737 on 'enhanced surveillance'

Govt expects to launch LIC IPO in 2-3 weeks, feels mkt conditions improving
The government is expecting the launch of the initial public offering (IPO) of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) in two to three weeks as certain developments such the US Federal Reserve's interest rate hike seeing a minimal impact on the markets have made the situation better for India's largest listing, sources in the know said. Read more
Will 5G launch in India turn the tables for telecom companies financially?
Consumers can expect a 5G launch in the country soon. Telecom companies (telcos) say if auctions take place on time — the target is July — they would be able to offer some services in a few cities by the end of this year and a full roll-out from 2023. But the question is: will 5G turn the tables for telcos financially? Read more
Russia-Ukraine war: High input costs forcing automakers to walk a tightrope
The sharp increase in commodity prices on account of the Russia-Ukraine war has put automakers in a fix. After the frequent price hikes in the current fiscal, manufacturers fear that any more price increases may further dent the already weak demand in certain segments. Read more
DGCA puts Boeing 737 on 'enhanced surveillance' after China plane crash
The DGCA has put the Boeing 737 fleets of Indian carriers on "enhanced surveillance" after a China Eastern Airlines aircraft of the same make crashed on Monday with 132 people on board, its chief Arun Kumar said. Three Indian carriers -- SpiceJet, Vistara and Air India Express -- have Boeing 737 aircraft in their fleets. Read more
Jet Airways revival: NCLT to hear Kalrock-Jalan application on Tuesday
The Kalrock-Jalan consortium outlined the progress in the revival of Jet Airways on Monday, while seeking more time for the execution of its plans. The consortium made a submission to this effect before the National Company Law Tribunal. The tribunal will now hear the application on Tuesday. Read more
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU