Top Headlines: LIC IPO in 2-3 weeks; Boeing 737 on 'enhanced surveillance'

Govt expects to launch in 2-3 weeks, feels mkt conditions improving

The government is expecting the launch of the initial public offering (IPO) of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) in two to three weeks as certain developments such the US Federal Reserve's interest rate hike seeing a minimal impact on the markets have made the situation better for India's largest listing, sources in the know said. Read more

Will launch in India turn the tables for telecom companies financially?

Consumers can expect a launch in the country soon. Telecom companies (telcos) say if auctions take place on time — the target is July — they would be able to offer some services in a few cities by the end of this year and a full roll-out from 2023. But the question is: will turn the tables for telcos financially? Read more

Russia-Ukraine war: High input costs forcing automakers to walk a tightrope

The sharp increase in commodity prices on account of the Russia-Ukraine war has put automakers in a fix. After the frequent price hikes in the current fiscal, manufacturers fear that any more price increases may further dent the already weak demand in certain segments. Read more



DGCA puts on 'enhanced surveillance' after China plane crash

The DGCA has put the fleets of Indian carriers on "enhanced surveillance" after a China Eastern Airlines aircraft of the same make crashed on Monday with 132 people on board, its chief Arun Kumar said. Three Indian carriers -- SpiceJet, Vistara and Air India Express -- have aircraft in their fleets. Read more

revival: NCLT to hear Kalrock-Jalan application on Tuesday

The Kalrock-Jalan consortium outlined the progress in the revival of on Monday, while seeking more time for the execution of its plans. The consortium made a submission to this effect before the National Company Law Tribunal. The tribunal will now hear the application on Tuesday. Read more