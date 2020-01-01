Top headlines: Maruti's car sales rise, astronauts for Gaganyaan, and more

Maruti Suzuki records 2.4% y-o-y rise in car sales during December 2019

In a regulatory filing, Maruti said it sold 124,375 vehicles in the domestic market in December as compared to 121,479 vehicles sold in the same month a year back.

SBI-led consortium allowed to utilise Mallya's movable assets to clear debt

The assets, comprising financial securities like shares of the United Breweries Holdings Ltd (UBHL), were attached by the special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in 2016 when it declared Mallya a proclaimed offender.

Four astronauts identified for Isro's Gaganyaan mission: Chief K Sivan

Four astronauts have been identified for the mission, ISRO chief K Sivan said adding the training of astronauts will start from third week of this month in Russia. The work related to Chandrayaan-3 and Gaganyaan was going on simultaneously, he told reporters.

Jet fuel price hiked by 2.6%, cost of non-subsidised LPG goes up by Rs 19

Jet fuel or ATF price was on Wednesday hiked by 2.6 per cent and that of non-subsidised cooking gas LPG by Rs 19 per cylinder on the back of a rise in international rates. Price of Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF), used to power aeroplanes, was raised by Rs 1,637.25 per kilolitre, or 2.6 per cent, to Rs 64,323.76 per kl in Delhi, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

Hero Electric Delays Rs 700 Cr Investment By A Yr After Failure Of FAME II

Leading electric two-wheeler maker Hero Electric has put on hold investment of up to Rs 700 crore by a year with the sector taking a nosedive as FAME II, scheme aimed to promote electric vehicles, has failed to deliver, according to a top company official.