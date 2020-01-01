JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

New projects surged 37.4% to Rs 4.26 trillion in Dec quarter: Report
Business Standard

Maruti Suzuki records 2.4% y-o-y rise in car sales during December 2019

During April-December, Maruti said its domestic sales were down near 17% at 1.1 million units

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Maruti Suzuki
Its popular models such as Alto, which are categorised by the company as 'mini' cars, saw sales drop 13.6% to 23,883 pieces

With total sales of 133,296 passenger vehicles, the country's leading carmaker Maruti Suzuki India has recorded 2.4 per cent year-on-year rise in car sales in the domestic market during December, as higher demand for compact models such as New WagonR offset a slump in small cars.

In a regulatory filing, Maruti said it sold 124,375 vehicles in the domestic market in December as compared to 121,479 vehicles sold in the same month a year back.

After including exports and sales to other original equipment manufacturer (OEM), the firm clocked a 3.9 per cent rise in sales to 133,296 vehicles.

Its popular models such as Alto, which are categorised by the company as 'mini' cars, saw sales drop 13.6 per cent to 23,883 pieces.

This was more than offset by a near 28 pe cent rise in its 'Compact' category cars such as New WagonR, Swift, Celerio and Dzire to 65,673.

Mid-sized Ciaz saw a 62.3 per cent drop in sales to 1,786 while utility vehicles such as Gypsy and Ertiga posted a 17.7 per cent rise to 23,808.

During April-December, Maruti said its domestic sales were down near 17 per cent at 1.1 million units.

release
First Published: Wed, January 01 2020. 12:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU