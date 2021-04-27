Top headlines: Maruti Suzuki Q4 net drops 10%: record Covid cases in Kerala

-
-
Maruti Suzuki Q4 net profit dips 10%
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd reported a near 10% drop in quarterly profit on Tuesday and lower margins as the country's largest carmaker was hurt by a rise in raw material costs and supply chain disruptions due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Read here
Axis Bank posts Rs 2,677 cr profit in Q4
Axis Bank on Tuesday reported a standalone net profit of Rs 2,677 crore for the fourth quarter ending March as provisioning for bad loans eased. The private sector lender had reported a loss of Rs 1,387.78 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year. Read here
Bajaj Fin Q4 consolidated net jumps 42%
Bajaj Finance (BFL) on Tuesday reported a 42 per cent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,347 crore for the fourth quarter of the fiscal ended March 2021. The company's net profit stood at Rs 948 crore in the January-March period of the preceding fiscal year 2019-20. Read here
Kerala logs nearly 33,000 new Covid cases
In the highest single day surge, Kerala on Tuesday recorded 32,819 new Covid-19 cases, pushing the infection count to 14,60,364,while the active cases mounted to 2,47,181, prompting Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to term the situation as serious.
Eighty-six health workers were among those who tested positive today. Read here
