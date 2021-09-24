JUST IN
Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi announces curtail in his security cover

Imperative for India, US to defend democratic principles: Kamala Harris
Top headlines: Modi meets Harris in US, MoD orders 118 Arjun tanks for army

Banks are scrambling to meet RBI's October 1 deadline. Automobile dealers' apex body is alleging that Ford India is coercing dealers to sign non-disclosure agreement. More in top headlines of the day

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Narendra Modi, Kamala Harris
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with US vice President Kamala Harris

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held on Thursday his first-in-person meeting with US Vice President Kamala Harris at the White House. India's defence ministry placed order for 118 Arjun tanks with the Ordanance Factory Board worth over Rs 7,000 crore.

More on these stories and other top headlines of the day:

Kamala Harris thanks India for resuming vaccine exports

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday described India and America as "natural partners" as he held the first in-person meeting with Vice President Kamala Harris at the White House during which they decided to further cement the Indo-US strategic partnership and discussed global issues of common interest, including threats to democracy, Afghanistan and the Indo-Pacific. Read more

New recurring payment norms: Banks, card issuers in a tizzy

Sensing the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) firm resolve to stick to its norms on recurring payments, banks, payment aggregators, and merchants are scrambling to meet the October 1 deadline. Read more
Ford India coercing dealers to sign non-disclosure agreement: Fada

Automobile dealers' apex body, FADA (Federation of Automobile Dealers' Association) in a letter to the minister of heavy industries, Mahendra Nath Pandey has alleged that Ford India has made “coercive efforts” to get their channel partners to sign an non disclosure agreement (NDA) with an imposition of “unreasonably tight timelines, under economic duress.” Read more

YES Bank gets tough on DISH TV promoters

Taking a tough stand against Dish TV promoters, the company's lender YES Bank has called an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders to remove the entire board of directors led by Jawahar Goel and replace it with its own nominees. Read more

Ministry of Defence orders 118 Arjun tanks

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) announced on Thursday that it has placed an order with the Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) for 118 indigenous Arjun Mark 1A main battle tanks (MBTs) for the army. Read more

First Published: Fri, September 24 2021. 08:06 IST

