Top headlines: Monetary policy, LIC share sale and RIL's drone ambitions

-
ALSO READ
LIC share sale may fetch govt up to Rs 65,000 cr; DRHP filing likely today
RBI Monetary policy highlights: Lending rates unchanged amid Omicron scare
Monetary policy highlights: Growth not at pre-pandemic level yet, says RBI
IPO hard sell: LIC boasts Rs 37-trillion AUM before overseas investors
Parliament LIVE: UPA term was India's 'andhkaal', says FM Sitharaman
-
LIC share sale may fetch govt up to Rs 65,000 cr; DRHP filing likely today
Insurance behemoth Life Insurance Corporation of India's (LIC's) initial public offering (IPO) could garner anywhere between Rs 60,000 crore and Rs 65,000, said people with direct knowledge of the development.
At the time of writing, investment bankers were giving the final touches to the company’s draft red herring prospectus (DRHP), which is expected to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Friday. Read more
RBI monetary policy: Increase in VRR limit to boost debt capital
The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) decision to raise limits under the Voluntary Retention Route (VRR) will provide additional sources of capital for the domestic debt market, according to market players. Read more
RIL sets its drone biz plan in motion, looks to become a key player
Reliance Industries has put together an aggressive plan to build its drone business which includes expanding manufacturing capacity five-fold, participating in the new drone production linked incentive scheme, and experimenting with limited logistics payloads to deliver goods. The target is to become a key player in the expected $5 billion market in India by the end of the decade. Read more
Monetary policy meeting: We are not behind the curve, says RBI
After the monetary policy meeting, the top management of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which included Governor Shaktikanta Das and Deputy Governors Michael Patra, T Rabi Sankar, and Rajeshwar Rao, spoke to reporters on a range of issues. Edited Excerpts: What is the reason behind not hiking the repo rate? Central banks all over the world are concerned about inflation. Read more
Omicron phase: Kerala's initial success in Covid pandemic control faltering
Kerala’s much-acclaimed story of pandemic control seems to have turned weak on some counts in the Omicron phase of Covid-19. Even as new Covid cases are going down across the country, Kerala continues to report more than 20,000 of them a day. Read more
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU