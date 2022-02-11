Top headlines: Monetary policy, LIC share sale and RIL's drone ambitions

LIC share sale may fetch govt up to Rs 65,000 cr; DRHP filing likely today

Insurance behemoth of India's (LIC's) initial public offering (IPO) could garner anywhere between Rs 60,000 crore and Rs 65,000, said people with direct knowledge of the development.

At the time of writing, investment bankers were giving the final touches to the company’s draft red herring prospectus (DRHP), which is expected to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Friday. Read more





monetary policy: Increase in VRR limit to boost debt capital

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) decision to raise limits under the Voluntary Retention Route (VRR) will provide additional sources of capital for the domestic debt market, according to market players. Read more



sets its drone biz plan in motion, looks to become a key player

Reliance Industries has put together an aggressive plan to build its drone business which includes expanding manufacturing capacity five-fold, participating in the new drone production linked incentive scheme, and experimenting with limited logistics payloads to deliver goods. The target is to become a key player in the expected $5 billion market in India by the end of the decade. Read more





meeting: We are not behind the curve, says RBI

After the meeting, the top management of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which included Governor Shaktikanta Das and Deputy Governors Michael Patra, T Rabi Sankar, and Rajeshwar Rao, spoke to reporters on a range of issues. Edited Excerpts: What is the reason behind not hiking the repo rate? Central banks all over the world are concerned about inflation. Read more





phase: Kerala's initial success in Covid pandemic control faltering

Kerala’s much-acclaimed story of pandemic control seems to have turned weak on some counts in the phase of Covid-19. Even as new Covid cases are going down across the country, Kerala continues to report more than 20,000 of them a day. Read more