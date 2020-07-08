Top headlines: New foreign student law, Instagram tests 'Reels', and more

starts testing TikTok competitor feature Reels in India

Facebook-owned said on Wednesday it would begin testing its Reels feature in India, as it seeks to replace TikTok, the widely popular short-video service the government banned more than a week ago along with 58 other Chinese apps. Read more here

Students taking combination of in-person, online courses can get visas: US

who have taken a combination of in-person and online courses in the US will be eligible for visas, the country said after a new rule appeared to be asking them to leave. Read more here

cuts MCLR by 5-10 bps up to three months tenor to revive demand

The country’s largest lender State Bank of India has decided to reduce Marginal Cost of Funds-based lending rate on short-term loans by 5-10 basis points to boost credit off take and revive demand. Read more here

UTI MF to side-pocket debt exposure to Zee Learn following downgrade

UTI Mutual Fund has proposed to side-pocket exposure to Zee Learn in two of its schemes - UTI Credit Risk Fund and UTI Medium Term Fund -- after the company’s debt papers were downgraded to below-investment grade on Tuesday. Read more here

Govt sets up team to coordinate probe against three Gandhi family trusts

The government has set up an inter-ministerial team to coordinate the probe the alleged violation of various laws like money laundering and foreign contributions by three Nehru-Gandhi family linked trusts, including the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation. Read more here