Experts bat for central govt buying stake in GIFT City to boost credibility
Govt approves Rs 12,450-cr capital infusion in 3 state-run general insurers

The National Insurance Company, Oriental Insurance Company and United Insurance Company will get the additional capital

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Prakash Javadekar
The recapitalization will make the three state-owned general insurance companies more stable | Photo: ANI

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved capital infusion of Rs 12,450 crore in three state-owned general insurance companies to strengthen their capital base and make them more stable.

The National Insurance Company, Oriental Insurance Company and United Insurance Company will get the additional capital, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar told reporters after the cabinet meeting.

"Cabinet approves capital infusion of Rs 12,450 crore for three public sector general insurance companies – Oriental Insurance Company Limited, National Insurance Company Limited and United India Insurance Company Limited (including Rs 2,500 crore infused in FY2019-20),” an official spokesperson said in a tweet.

The recapitalization will make the three state-owned general insurance companies more stable, the minister said.
First Published: Wed, July 08 2020. 16:51 IST

