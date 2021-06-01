Top headlines: No CBSE, ISC Class 12 exams this year; ITC Q4 PAT rises 6.5%

-
ALSO READ
ITC Q4 consolidated net profit falls 3%, declares final dividend of Rs 5.75
Maruti Suzuki Q3 results preview: Analysts see up to 30% YoY growth in PAT
Maruti Suzuki posts 26% rise in Q3 profit at Rs 1,997 crore; revenue up 13%
ITC Q3 profit falls 11% YoY to Rs 3,587 crore, declares interim dividend
Maruti Q4 preview: PAT seen up 32% YoY; commodity prices to dent margins
-
CBSE XII board exams cancelled this year due to Covid
The government on Tuesday decided to cancel the CBSE Class XII board exams amid the continuing COVID-19 pandemic across the country with Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserting that the decision has been taken in the interest of students and the anxiety among the students, parents and teachers must be put to an end.
The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Modi in which it was decided that the CBSE will take steps to compile the results of Class XII students as per a well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner. READ HERE.
ITC adjusted PAT rises 6.5% in Q4
Cigarettes-to-hotels major ITC on Tuesday reported a 22.64 per cent increase in consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter ended March, 2021, but clocked in a 2.7 per cent drop in profit after tax compared to the year-ago period, which included a lower tax cost.
The company, however, said that comparable Q4 PAT was up 6.5 per cent, after adjusting for one-time benefit in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. READ HERE.
Sebi bans 8 entities from securities mkt in Infosys insider trading case
Sebi has barred eight entities from the securities market for indulging in insider trading activities in the shares of Infosys.
While imposing the ban till further orders on the eight entities, the watchdog also directed impounding illegal gains worth Rs 3.06 crore from two of them -- Capital One Partners and Tesora Capital. READ HERE.
Maruti Suzuki total sales decline 71 pc in May over April
The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Tuesday reported a 71 per cent decline in total sales to 46,555 units in May as compared to 1,59,691 units in April as a spike in COVID-19 cases and lockdowns across various states hit dispatches.
The auto major had also shut production from May 1 through May 16 so as to divert oxygen from industrial use for medical purposes. READ HERE.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU