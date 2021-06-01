Top headlines: No CBSE, ISC Class 12 exams this year; ITC Q4 PAT rises 6.5%

CBSE XII board exams cancelled this year due to Covid

The government on Tuesday decided to cancel the CBSE Class XII board exams amid the continuing COVID-19 pandemic across the country with Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserting that the decision has been taken in the interest of students and the anxiety among the students, parents and teachers must be put to an end.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Modi in which it was decided that the CBSE will take steps to compile the results of Class XII students as per a well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner.

adjusted PAT rises 6.5% in Q4

Cigarettes-to-hotels major on Tuesday reported a 22.64 per cent increase in consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter ended March, 2021, but clocked in a 2.7 per cent drop in profit after tax compared to the year-ago period, which included a lower tax cost.

The company, however, said that comparable Q4 PAT was up 6.5 per cent, after adjusting for one-time benefit in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Sebi bans 8 entities from securities mkt in insider trading case

Sebi has barred eight entities from the securities market for indulging in insider trading activities in the shares of

While imposing the ban till further orders on the eight entities, the watchdog also directed impounding illegal gains worth Rs 3.06 crore from two of them -- Capital One Partners and Tesora Capital.

total sales decline 71 pc in May over April

The country's largest carmaker India (MSI) on Tuesday reported a 71 per cent decline in total sales to 46,555 units in May as compared to 1,59,691 units in April as a spike in COVID-19 cases and lockdowns across various states hit dispatches.

The auto major had also shut production from May 1 through May 16 so as to divert oxygen from industrial use for medical purposes.