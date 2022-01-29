Top headlines: NPAs, new Air India board, Budget predictions, and more

-
Rs 50,000 crore of NPAs may be transferred to NARCL in FY22
Lenders are set to transfer 15 large-ticket stressed accounts worth Rs 50,000 crore to the National Asset Reconstruction Company Limited (NARCL) in the first tranche by the end of the current financial year. Read more
Welcome to the future of Air India: Maharaja's tomorrow rides on its legacy
“Dear guests, this is your captain speaking. Welcome aboard this historic flight, which marks a special event.
Today, Air India officially becomes a part of the Tata Group again, after seven decades… Welcome to the future of Air India! We hope you enjoy the journey. Read more
Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran likely to head new Air India board
The new board of Air India - which has been acquired by salt-to software conglomerate Tata Sons is likely to have an eight member body with Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran as the chairman. Read more
Budget 2022: Infra to real estate, what brokerages predict for key sectors
With spending on Covid-related measures and subsidies expected to moderate in FY23, this year’s Budget is likely to focus on infrastructure, with higher allocation to roads, railways and water segments. The Budget could also expand the scope of the PLI scheme, extend tax cuts for new manufacturing units and rationalise import duties. Read more
Yield spread signals more surge in India bond rates, say analysts
Investors should brace for a further rise in the yield on the benchmark 10-year Government of India (GoI) bond as the spread remains lower than the historical average. The yield on the 10-year GoI bond is currently 491 basis points higher than the yield on the 10-year US Treasury bond. Read more
