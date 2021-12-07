Top headlines: Omicron upsets business plans; NHRC seeks report on Nagaland

-
ALSO READ
Battle between DTH company Dish TV and YES Bank likely to escalate
YES Bank's Q1 net soars 355% to Rs 207 crore, highest since Dec 2018
Dish TV shares rise 13% on lenders' move to change management
YES Bank seeks removal of Jawahar Goel, 4 others from Dish TV board
SC stays FIR filed against YES Bank by Subhash Chandra in Dish TV case
-
Why Dish TV India and Yes Bank are at war; how Omicron is changing companies to hold their return-to-office plans: More on those stories in our morning wrap.
Dish TV vs Yes Bank: A fight of principles
Dish TV India, a company set up by Essel Group, and its largest shareholder, Yes Bank, are set for a face-off in the shareholders’ meeting to be held next week. Yes Bank has already made it clear that it wants to remove all the directors of the company and appoint its own nominees to the board.
Omicron puts spanner in back-to-office work
The Omicron variant of the coronavirus has made Indian companies persist with their policy of banning overseas trips and allowing only essential travel within India. The IT services firms, which had planned to ask their employees to return to the workplace, are watching the Covid-19 situation.
FMCG not safe-haven bets for investors
The NSE FMCG (fast moving consumer goods) index has declined 9 per cent since the end of September against a 4 per cent fall in the benchmark Nifty50. On Monday, too, the FMCG index marginally underperformed, declining 1.8 per cent against 1.65 per cent in the Nifty50.
NHRC notice on Nagaland killings
The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Monday issued notices to the central and Nagaland governments, seeking a detailed report in the killings of civilians in an army operation, within six weeks.
Biden, Putin to hold talks today
Russia's military buildup on the border with Ukraine will be the top focus of talks between President Joe Biden and Russia's Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, but there are plenty of other thorny issues on the table as well, including cyberattacks, human rights, and US-Russian relations that a Kremlin spokesman says are overall in a rather dire state.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU