JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News

Will Google's smartwatch set the pulse racing?
Business Standard

Top headlines: Omicron upsets business plans; NHRC seeks report on Nagaland

Russia's military buildup on the border with Ukraine will be the focus of talks between Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin. More on that story in our top headlines.

Topics
Coronavirus | Dish TV | NiftyFMCG index

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

work from office

Why Dish TV India and Yes Bank are at war; how Omicron is changing companies to hold their return-to-office plans: More on those stories in our morning wrap.

Dish TV vs Yes Bank: A fight of principles

Dish TV India, a company set up by Essel Group, and its largest shareholder, Yes Bank, are set for a face-off in the shareholders’ meeting to be held next week. Yes Bank has already made it clear that it wants to remove all the directors of the company and appoint its own nominees to the board.

Omicron puts spanner in back-to-office work

The Omicron variant of the coronavirus has made Indian companies persist with their policy of banning overseas trips and allowing only essential travel within India. The IT services firms, which had planned to ask their employees to return to the workplace, are watching the Covid-19 situation.

FMCG not safe-haven bets for investors

The NSE FMCG (fast moving consumer goods) index has declined 9 per cent since the end of September against a 4 per cent fall in the benchmark Nifty50. On Monday, too, the FMCG index marginally underperformed, declining 1.8 per cent against 1.65 per cent in the Nifty50.

NHRC notice on Nagaland killings

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Monday issued notices to the central and Nagaland governments, seeking a detailed report in the killings of civilians in an army operation, within six weeks.

Biden, Putin to hold talks today

Russia's military buildup on the border with Ukraine will be the top focus of talks between President Joe Biden and Russia's Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, but there are plenty of other thorny issues on the table as well, including cyberattacks, human rights, and US-Russian relations that a Kremlin spokesman says are overall in a rather dire state.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Tue, December 07 2021. 08:34 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU