Top Headlines: Panel wants PLI reform, Google clarifies 'social media role'

A high-level committee headed by Union Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba has suggested a revamp of the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme to boost domestic manufacturing and make the initiative more investor-friendly by “regular hand-holding” and removing hurdles at the earliest.
The panel, in a recent meeting with different ministries, called for setting up an effective “institutional mechanism” to constantly engage with companies that have decided to participate in the Rs 1.97 trillion scheme, an official aware of the matter said. Read More
Google search engines not an intermediary under new IT Rules, says co
Global technology giant Google on Wednesday moved Delhi High Court (HC), asking for interim protection against its declaration as a 'social media intermidiary'.
Google petitioned to set aside a part of an April order that "mischaracterises" its search engine as a social media intermediary that has to comply with the new Information Technology (IT) Rules, 2021.
Experts agreed there may be merit in Google asking not to be identified as a social media intermediary. Read More
Tesla Inc. has begun recruiting for leadership and senior-level roles in India, according to a person familiar with the matter, as it gears up to break into one the world’s biggest emerging car markets.
The California-based maker of electric vehicles is recruiting for positions including a head of sales and marketing, and a head of human resources, the person said, asking not to be identified.
The Covid-19 pandemic seems to have had little impact on Tata Sons’ finances. The owner and promoter of the country’s largest business group in the private sector is set to earn an all-time high dividend income from its listed companies for FY21.
This includes the proceeds from share buyback. Tata Sons is expected to receive a payout of around Rs 22,000 crore from the listed group companies for FY21, as against Rs 20,600 crore in FY20.
The 14 listed Tata group companies in which Tata Sons holds a stake are paying out a record Rs 35,441 crore to their shareholders. Read More
Mehul Choksi was kidnapped, didn't go to Dominica of his own free will, said fugitive diamantaire's lawyer Vijay Aggarwal said on Wednesday and added that the only question in front of the Dominican court is where he entered Dominica illegally or not and whether the local police has the right to keep him in custody.
Aggarwal said that according to Dominican law, any arrested accused has to be presented before the court in 72 hours and added that because Choki was not presented in court within the prescribed time, the court has ordered to produce him before the magistrate at 4 pm (Dominica time). Read More
