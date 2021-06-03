Top Headlines: Panel wants PLI reform, Google clarifies 'social media role'

A high-level committee headed by Union Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba has suggested a revamp of the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme to boost domestic manufacturing. Global technology giant moved Delhi High Court (HC), asking for interim protection against its declaration as a 'social media intermidiary'. Our top headlines on Thursday track the latest developments.

Cabinet secy-led panel wants revamp to boost manufacturing



A high-level committee headed by Union Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba has suggested a revamp of the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme to boost domestic manufacturing and make the initiative more investor-friendly by “regular hand-holding” and removing hurdles at the earliest.



The panel, in a recent meeting with different ministries, called for setting up an effective “institutional mechanism” to constantly engage with companies that have decided to participate in the Rs 1.97 trillion scheme, an official aware of the matter said. The panel, in a recent meeting with different ministries, called for setting up an effective “institutional mechanism” to constantly engage with companies that have decided to participate in the Rs 1.97 trillion scheme, an official aware of the matter said. Read More



search engines not an intermediary under new IT Rules, says co



Global technology giant on Wednesday moved Delhi High Court (HC), asking for interim protection against its declaration as a 'social media intermidiary'.



Google petitioned to set aside a part of an April order that "mischaracterises" its search engine as a social media intermediary that has to comply with the new Information Technology (IT) Rules, 2021.



Experts agreed there may be merit in Google asking not to be identified as a social media intermediary. Read More

Experts agreed there may be merit in Google asking not to be identified as a social media intermediary.