Google search engines not an intermediary under new IT Rules, says co

has said a order from April mis-characterises search as a social media intermediary, and has filed an appeal to set aside this part of the ruling.

" are a reflection of the content and information that is available on the Internet. And while we maintain a consistent policy over removal of objectionable content from search results, the order has cast certain obligations that would wrongly classify search as a social media intermediary,” a Google spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that the direction also requires proactively identifying and globally disabling access to any content which may be similar to the offending content, that may appear on any other websites/online platforms, or in any other context.

“We’ve filed an appeal against this part of the order and look forward to explaining the steps we take to remove objectionable content from results,” they added.

agency PTI reported that Google LLC has contended that the newly notified Information Technology rules for social media firms are not applicable to its search engine.

It has urged the on Wednesday to set aside a single judge order which applied the rules on the company while dealing with an issue related to removal of offending content from the internet.

The case involved a woman’s appeal to remove her photographs, which were uploaded on a pornographic website by some miscreants.

Despite court orders the content could not be removed in entirety from the World Wide Web and “errant parties merrily continued” to re-post and redirect the same to other sites.

The Court had, in its order, placed obligations on to follow the new IT Rules for social media intermediaries.