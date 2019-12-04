Top Headlines: Pichai named Alphabet's CEO, Chidambaram gets bail and more

named CEO at parent Alphabet after founders step down

CEO Indian-American (47), will be assuming the role of Alphabet CEO, making him one of the most powerful corporate leaders of the world.

Karvy crisis: SAT refuses relief to lenders, asks them to approach Sebi by Dec 6

ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and IndusInd Bank had contended that many of these securities have been used to borrow money from them and had asked the tribunal to either get back the securities to them or freeze them in an escrow account.

INX Media case: gets bail from SC after 106 days in custody

Supreme Court on Wednesday granted bail to senior Congress leader and former finance minister The bail has been granted on a personal bond of Rs 2 lakh with two sureties.

Services sector activity grows on strong demand in Nov, PMI rises to 52.7

Growth returned to services sector as activity increased in November, following two-straight months of contraction, according to a global survey released on Wednesday.

Govt looks to ease lending rules for NBFCs to lift cash-starved financiers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government is considering easing lending rules for shadow banks, according to people familiar with the matter, a move that would give the cash-starved financiers access to funds.

Union cabinet clears Citizenship Bill; to be tabled in Parliament soon

The Union Cabinet has cleared the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill that seeks to grant citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan if they faced religious persecution there, sources said on Wednesday.

Cabinet approves SC, ST reservation in LS, assemblies for another 10 years

The Union cabinet on Wednesday approved a proposal to extend reservation for SCs and STs in the Lok Sabha and the state assemblies for another 10 years, highly placed sources said.

Cabinet approves launch of Bharat Bond ETF to pump money into public sector

After exchange traded fund for equities, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved launch of a exchange traded fund for bonds. The fund will provide additional money for state-owned firms and other government organisations, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.