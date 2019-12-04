Cabinet approves SC, ST reservation in LS, assemblies for another 10 years

-
ALSO READ
Govt depts again asked to implement Cabinet panel decisions within deadline
Cabinet okays increasing number of SC judges from 31 to 34 as cases pile-up
Union Cabinet approves a new process of strategic disinvestment
BPCL privatisation: No Cabinet decision yet on govt's disinvestment plans
From economy to parliamentary affairs, Govt announces new cabinet panels
-
The Union cabinet on Wednesday approved a proposal to extend reservation for SCs and STs in the Lok Sabha and the state assemblies for another 10 years, highly placed sources said.
The reservation for these categories in the LS and the assemblies was to expire on January 25, 2020.
The government will bring a bill to extend the reservation in this session, the sources said.
While reservation for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in the legislature is carried out through constitutional amendments, similar reservation in jobs for these categories is decided by respective state governments, a senior functionary explained.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU