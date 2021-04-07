Top headlines: PLI for solar, white goods; Oyo denies seeking bankruptcy

Cabinet approves solar and white goods PLI scheme

The union cabinet has approved the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for White Goods (Air Conditioners and LED Lights) with a budgetary outlay of Rs 6,238 crore. Addressing a press conference after the cabinet meeting, Union Minister of Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal on Wednesday said the decision will add 10,000 Mega Watt capacity of integrated solar PV manufacturing plants, adding the PLI schemes will give a big push to India's manufacturing sector. READ HERE...

denies seeking bankruptcy



Hotels founder Ritesh Agarwal took to Twitter to reject reports the lodging and vacation home rental startup has filed for bankruptcy after a supplier’s Rs 16 lakh claim. The entrepreneur tweeted Wednesday his company had initially disputed an unidentified supplier’s claim for Rs 16 lakh, but eventually paid “under protest.” READ HERE...

Barbeque Nation shares erase early losses



Shares of Barbeque Nation Hospitality on Wednesday listed at a discount of 2 per cent against its issue price of Rs 500, but later bounced back and closed the day with a jump of 18 per cent. The stock debuted at Rs 492, a discount of 1.6 per cent from the issue price on the BSE. But, as the trade progressed it recovered the lost ground and jumped 18.08 per cent to close at Rs 590.40 -- its highest trading permissible limit. READ HERE...

Punjab CM extends night curfew to entire state



Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday announced extension of night curfew to the entire state and a ban on political gatherings till April 30, while slamming his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal and SAD's Sukhbir Badal for their "irresponsible conduct" in attending rallies without following COVID-19 protocol. READ HERE...