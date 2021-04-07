Top headlines: PLI for solar, white goods; Oyo denies seeking bankruptcy

-
ALSO READ
Barbeque Nation IPO appetising, but avoid, say analysts
Top headlines: Amazon gets HC notice on Future-RIL deal; MobiKwik plans IPO
Top headlines: People above 45 to get shots; India home to 100 unicorns
Barbeque Nation Hospitality's Rs 453-crore IPO to open on Wednesday
A year after 'Janta Curfew': Pandemic updates and what has changed
-
Cabinet approves solar and white goods PLI schemeThe union cabinet has approved the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for White Goods (Air Conditioners and LED Lights) with a budgetary outlay of Rs 6,238 crore. Addressing a press conference after the cabinet meeting, Union Minister of Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal on Wednesday said the decision will add 10,000 Mega Watt capacity of integrated solar PV manufacturing plants, adding the PLI schemes will give a big push to India's manufacturing sector. READ HERE...
Oyo denies seeking bankruptcy
Oyo Hotels founder Ritesh Agarwal took to Twitter to reject reports the lodging and vacation home rental startup has filed for bankruptcy after a supplier’s Rs 16 lakh claim. The entrepreneur tweeted Wednesday his company had initially disputed an unidentified supplier’s claim for Rs 16 lakh, but eventually paid “under protest.” READ HERE...
Barbeque Nation shares erase early losses
Shares of Barbeque Nation Hospitality on Wednesday listed at a discount of 2 per cent against its issue price of Rs 500, but later bounced back and closed the day with a jump of 18 per cent. The stock debuted at Rs 492, a discount of 1.6 per cent from the issue price on the BSE. But, as the trade progressed it recovered the lost ground and jumped 18.08 per cent to close at Rs 590.40 -- its highest trading permissible limit. READ HERE...
Punjab CM extends night curfew to entire state
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday announced extension of night curfew to the entire state and a ban on political gatherings till April 30, while slamming his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal and SAD's Sukhbir Badal for their "irresponsible conduct" in attending rallies without following COVID-19 protocol. READ HERE...
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU