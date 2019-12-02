Top headlines: PMI improves in Nov, Crisil slashes India's growth and more

Manufacturing improves to 51.2 in Nov, but demand remains subdued

The IHS Markit India Manufacturing rose to 51.2 in November from 50.6 in October, when it had fallen to a two-year low, indicating only a slight improvement in the health of the sector. Read More

NSE and BSE suspend Karvy Stock Broking's license over non-compliance

In what could mean curtains for the Hyderabad-based financial services major Karvy group's broking business, stock exchanges on Monday suspended their license for non-compliance. Read More

Crisil slashes India's FY20 growth to 5.1% over slump across sectors

Rating agency Crisil on Monday sharply cut its growth forecast for the current financial year to 5.1 per cent from an earlier estimate of 6.3 per cent. The move comes ahead of the RBI's announcement on lending rates on Dec 5. Read More

Salaries in India may rise over 9% in 2020, real wages by 5%: Global report

Employees in India are expected to see 9.2 per cent salary growth in 2020, highest in Asia, but inflation may play a spoiler as real-wage salaries in the country is anticipated to be just 5 per cent, a report said on Monday. Read More

Piramal Capital borrows Rs 1100 crore for 4 months from Barclays: Report

Billionaire Ajay Piramal’s shadow banking unit has borrowed Rs 11 billion ($153 million) from Barclays Plc to refinance part of its existing debt and extend new loans, according to people familiar with the development. Read More

Hero MotoCorp sales dip over 15% in November

The country's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Monday reported 15.31 per cent decline in total sales to 5,16,775 units in November. Read More

Bajaj Auto reports a slight dip in November sales at 403,223 units

Bajaj Auto on Monday reported a marginal dip of 0.9 per cent in total sales at 403,223 units in November this year. The company had sold 406,930 units in the same month a year-ago. Read More