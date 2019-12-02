Hero MotoCorp sales dip over 15% in November as scooter biz disappoints

The country's largest two-wheeler maker on Monday reported 15.31 per cent decline in total sales to 5,16,775 units in November.

The company had sold 6,10,252 units in the same month a year ago, said in a statement.

Total motorcycle sales were at 4,79,200 units as compared to 5,43,982 units in November last year. Scooter sales stood at 37,575 units as against 66,270 units in the year-ago month.

said its domestic sales during the month stood at 5,05,994 units as against 6,01,045 units in November last year, down 15.82 per cent.

Exports, however, grew 17 per cent at 10,781 units as compared to 9,207 units in the year-ago month.

"Following record festive retail sales in October 2019 and lowest-ever inventory in two-years, the November 2019 despatch numbers reflect Hero MotoCorp's intent to ensure a smooth transition to BS-VI norms," the company said.

In November the company said it commenced retail sales of BS-VI compliant motorcycle, Splendor iSmart with fuel injection technology.

Hero MotoCorp said it has scaled up production of its BS-VI vehicles, while discontinuing rolling out of several BS-IV models in an effort to migrate completely to the new emission era.

It has stopped production of more than 50 variants of its BS-IV range of models, while rapidly increasing the production of BS-VI vehicles.