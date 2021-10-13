Top headlines: Tata Motors revs up EV unit; Reliance Energy signs new deal

An m-RNA vaccine is in the final stages of development. Gennova Biopharmaceuticals, the biotech subsidiary of the Rs 6,056-crore Emcure Group, is developing the country’s first indigenous mRNA Covid-19 vaccine, HGCO19, that is now under advanced human trials.



Here are the top headlines of the day:

TPG to invest $1 billion in Tata Motors' electric vehicle subsidiary

In a boost to its electric vehicle (EV) push, Tata Motors on Tuesday closed a deal to raise Rs 7,500 crore from TPG Rise Climate and Abu Dhabi’s ADQ. This is the first major fundraising by an Indian carmaker to push clean mobility. Read more

Reliance Industries invests nearly $29 million in Germany's NexWafe

Indian oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd said on Tuesday its solar unit Reliance New Energy Solar Ltd (RNESL) will buy preferred shares of German firm NexWafe worth 25 million euros ($28.82 million). Read more

How Delhi Airport will gain commercially from a Tata-owned Air India

With better utilisation of slots, foreign flying rights, and greater international connections, the operator of India’s largest airport feels a privatised Air India will bring commercial benefit to Delhi airport and help it revive quicker from the pandemic shock. Delhi is the largest hub for Air India, with most of its long-haul flights to the US and Europe being operated from here. Read more

Power crisis: Lessons for India from China's power policy changes

China on Tuesday announced a major policy change for its crisis-ridden power sector by allowing coal-fired power plants to charge their industrial and commercial customers market-driven prices. The Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) of China said the electricity generated by coal-fired plants would discover price in market trading “in an orderly manner” from October 15. Read more

How Gennova is developing India's first indigenous mRNA Covid-19 shot

Speaking at the 76th session of the UN General Assembly last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said: “India has developed the world’s first DNA vaccine.

An m-RNA vaccine is in the final stages of development.” The announcement in the lofty halls of the UNGA in New York refers to a 15-year-old Pune-based pharmaceutical company, Gennova Biopharmaceuticals, the biotech subsidiary of the Rs 6,056-crore Emcure Group, which is developing the country’s first indigenous mRNA Covid-19 vaccine, HGCO19, that is now under advanced human trials. Read more