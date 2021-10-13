Top headlines: Tata Motors revs up EV unit; Reliance Energy signs new deal

-
ALSO READ
Centre to revise coal stock norms to avert future crisis
Gennova's mRNA vaccine to come in powder form; will stay stable at 2-8 °C
Coal crisis for thermal power plants now could be good news for India later
Gujarat, Maharashtra on the verge of energy crisis amid coal shortage
Gennova to use mRNA tech to develop vaccines for Zika, tuberculosis
-
An m-RNA vaccine is in the final stages of development. Gennova Biopharmaceuticals, the biotech subsidiary of the Rs 6,056-crore Emcure Group, is developing the country’s first indigenous mRNA Covid-19 vaccine, HGCO19, that is now under advanced human trials.
Here are the top headlines of the day:
TPG to invest $1 billion in Tata Motors' electric vehicle subsidiary
In a boost to its electric vehicle (EV) push, Tata Motors on Tuesday closed a deal to raise Rs 7,500 crore from TPG Rise Climate and Abu Dhabi’s ADQ. This is the first major fundraising by an Indian carmaker to push clean mobility. Read more
Reliance Industries invests nearly $29 million in Germany's NexWafe
Indian oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd said on Tuesday its solar unit Reliance New Energy Solar Ltd (RNESL) will buy preferred shares of German firm NexWafe worth 25 million euros ($28.82 million). Read more
How Delhi Airport will gain commercially from a Tata-owned Air India
With better utilisation of slots, foreign flying rights, and greater international connections, the operator of India’s largest airport feels a privatised Air India will bring commercial benefit to Delhi airport and help it revive quicker from the pandemic shock. Delhi is the largest hub for Air India, with most of its long-haul flights to the US and Europe being operated from here. Read more
Power crisis: Lessons for India from China's power policy changes
China on Tuesday announced a major policy change for its crisis-ridden power sector by allowing coal-fired power plants to charge their industrial and commercial customers market-driven prices. The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) of China said the electricity generated by coal-fired plants would discover price in market trading “in an orderly manner” from October 15. Read more
How Gennova is developing India's first indigenous mRNA Covid-19 shot
Speaking at the 76th session of the UN General Assembly last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said: “India has developed the world’s first DNA vaccine.
An m-RNA vaccine is in the final stages of development.” The announcement in the lofty halls of the UNGA in New York refers to a 15-year-old Pune-based pharmaceutical company, Gennova Biopharmaceuticals, the biotech subsidiary of the Rs 6,056-crore Emcure Group, which is developing the country’s first indigenous mRNA Covid-19 vaccine, HGCO19, that is now under advanced human trials. Read more
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU