Top headlines: Provisions for Covid-19 losses, Japan PM to step down, more

Firms, lenders provisions for Covid-related losses cross Rs 27,000 cr

Companies have accounted for Rs 27,312 crore in potential coronavirus-related losses on money owed to them. This includes lenders with outstanding loans as companies that are to collect on trade receivables--amounts owed for goods and services that they provided to customers but on which they are yet to receive payment. Read on...

Edelweiss 'looks to do an HDFC -- scale up and list': Group chief Shah

Edelweiss group has roped in private equity player PAG to invest Rs 2,200 crore in its wealth management business for a 51 per cent stake. The domestic financial services conglomerate earlier inducted foreign partners in its life insurance and non-banking financial services (NBFC) businesses. Read on...

Parliament panel may recommend portal job cards, data on migrant workers

A Parliamentary committee is likely to present a roadmap for the migrant workers by mid-September in which it may ask the government to give portal job cards to them, along with a database to keep a count of those that who lost their jobs in the lockdown to contain the coronavirus. Read on...



Varsities cannot promote students without final year exams by Sept 30: SC

The Supreme Court on Fridaysaid that states and universities cannot promote students without holding final year exams by September 30. Upholding the UGC decision to hold final year exams, a bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan said if any state feels they can't conduct exams by that date, they must approach the UGC for new dates to hold the exam. Read on...

Japanese PM steps down; cites chronic illness as reason

Japanese Prime Minister plans to resign due to health reasons, ending his run as the country’s longest serving premier, local media including NHK reported. Abe will announce the resignation at a 3 p.m. meeting of his ruling Liberal Democratic Party, Kyodo News reported. Read on...