Top headlines: Putin says Kyiv dragging negotiations; oil rally continues

Putin tells Scholz that Kyiv is stalling peace talks with Moscow

Russian President told German Chancellor Olaf Scholz during a phone call on Friday that Kyiv was attempting to stall peace talks with Russia but that Moscow was still keen to continue negotiations.

"It was noted that the Kyiv regime is attempting in every possible way to delay the negotiation process, putting forward more and more unrealistic proposals," the Kremlin said in a readout of the call. Read more here

Oil continues rally as Russia-Ukraine talks see slim progress

Oil prices extended their gains on Friday at the end of a third volatile week of trade after slim progress in peace talks between Russia and Ukraine raised the spectre prolonged disruption to .

Brent crude futures rose $1.14, or 1%, to $107.78 a barrel at 1003 GMT, after surging nearly 9% on Thursday in the largest percentage gain since mid-2020. Read more here

Iran ready to meet India's energy needs, Tehran envoy tells New Delhi

Iran is ready to meet India's energy needs by launching rupee-rial trade for export of oil and gas, said Ali Chegeni, Tehran's Ambassador to New Delhi.

"Rupee-rial trade mechanism can help companies from both the countries to deal with each other directly and avoid third party intermediation costs," the Ambassador said speaking at an interactive meeting on Thursday organised by the MVIRDC World Trade Centre, a trade facilitating body, and the All India Association of Industries (AIAI). Read more here

Investor wealth rises Rs 19 trn as Sensex soars 5,000 pts in 8 sessions

After a sharp decline after the war broke out between Russia and Ukraine, the Indian equity benchmark Sensex has risen over 5,000 points in the past eight trading sessions - since March 8.

During the same time period, Nifty rose over 1,400 points.

Some moderation in internal commodity prices -- including crude oil -- had pushed investors to make a comeback in the markets. Read more here