Top Headlines: RBI flags crypto risks; India could witness Omicron surge

-
ALSO READ
India is by far the fastest-growing crypto mkt: Vincent Lau, Huobi Global
Reserve Bank of India red-flags cryptocurrency risks in board meet
RBI cautions banks' chiefs on risk involved in cryptocurrency trade
Cryptocurrency exchanges may be classified as e-commerce platforms
CCI suspends Amazon deal with Future, fines US giant Rs 200 crore
-
Budget 2022-23: No major surprise expected in income-tax slabs
The upcoming Union Budget 2022 is unlikely to bring any tweaks in the existing income tax rates. The thinking in the government and among Budget makers is that, given the continued uncertainty around Covid-19 and its impact on household income and savings, any change in tax rates could be counter-productive. Read more
Reserve Bank of India red-flags cryptocurrency risks in board meet
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday apprised the board members about its reservations around private cryptocurrencies while updating the progress on its yet-to-be launched Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC). The RBI officials, according to a source, apprised the board member about the macroeconomic instability such cryptocurrencies could cause. Read more
Net direct tax collection jumps 60.8% to Rs 9.5 trillion in FY22 so far
Net direct tax collection in FY22 as of December 16 rose 60.8 per cent to Rs 9.5 trillion, signalling that the government may end up this fiscal year with a comfortable revenue position.
The government earlier this month sought approval from Parliament for a net additional spending of Rs 3 trillion in FY22. Read more
CCI suspends Amazon deal with Future, fines US giant Rs 200 crore
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Friday suspended the US retail giant Amazon’s 2019 deal with Future Retail (FRL) for its deliberate design to suppress information about the scope and purpose of the deal. The antitrust regulator has imposed a penalty of Rs 200 crore on Amazon to be paid within 60 days of receipt of order. Read more
Omicron: Europe-like surge may mean 1.4 mn cases a day, says V K Paul
As the Omicron tally of India crossed 100 on Friday, the health ministry struck a note of caution saying it’s a phase of worry for the country. India could see 1.3 to 1.4 million daily cases if the case progression is the same as what is being witnessed in some of the European countries such as the UK or France, V K Paul, member-health, Niti Aayog, said. Read more
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU