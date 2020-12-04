Top headlines: RBI holds rates, Modi says vaccine around the corner

-
ALSO READ
Coronavirus vaccine update: Covid drug, AstraZeneca vaccine current status
Covid vaccine updates: Key facts and major announcements you should know
Coronavirus vaccine update: Mexico gets 1st doses of Chinese vaccine COVAX
Coronavirus vaccine update: Oxford vaccine to provide protection for a year
Coronavirus vaccine update: UK, Russia to rollout vaccine from next week
-
Coronavirus vaccine may be ready in few weeks: Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said India's vaccination programme against Covid-19 would begin as soon as a go-ahead from scientists is given, and asserted that healthcare workers involved in treating coronavirus patients, frontline workers and old people suffering from serious conditions would be inoculated on priority. Read here
RBI holds rates over inflation
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kept key interest rates steady as widely expected on Friday amid persistently high inflation but said it will ensure ample liquidity is provided to stressed sectors to keep a nascent economic recovery on track. Read here
You cannot put lakhs in difficulty for hours: RBI governor on HDFC Bank
The Reserve Bank of India had to ask HDFC Bank to suspend launching digital businesses or issuing new credit cards because of the lender's "overwhelming presence", said governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday. Read here
Aviation to report a net loss of Rs 21,000 cr in FY21
The Indian aviation industry is expected to report a net loss of Rs 21,000 crore in the current financial year (FY21) against a net loss of Rs 12,700 crore in FY20 due to lower revenues and high fixed costs, according to ICRA. Read here
Xi declares end to extreme poverty in China
Chinese President Xi Jinping declared victory in an eight-year drive to eradicate extreme poverty in the world’s most populous nation, a key goal of the ruling Communist Party. Read here
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU