Top headlines: RBI holds rates, Modi says vaccine around the corner

may be ready in few weeks: Modi



Prime Minister on Friday said India's vaccination programme against Covid-19 would begin as soon as a go-ahead from scientists is given, and asserted that healthcare workers involved in treating coronavirus patients, frontline workers and old people suffering from serious conditions would be inoculated on priority. Read here

RBI holds rates over inflation



The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kept key interest rates steady as widely expected on Friday amid persistently high inflation but said it will ensure ample liquidity is provided to stressed sectors to keep a nascent economic recovery on track. Read here

You cannot put lakhs in difficulty for hours: RBI governor on HDFC Bank

The Reserve Bank of India had to ask HDFC Bank to suspend launching digital businesses or issuing new credit cards because of the lender's "overwhelming presence", said governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday. Read here

Aviation to report a net loss of Rs 21,000 cr in FY21

The Indian aviation industry is expected to report a net loss of Rs 21,000 crore in the current financial year (FY21) against a net loss of Rs 12,700 crore in FY20 due to lower revenues and high fixed costs, according to ICRA. Read here

Xi declares end to extreme poverty in China

Chinese President Xi Jinping declared victory in an eight-year drive to eradicate extreme poverty in the world’s most populous nation, a key goal of the ruling Communist Party. Read here