Top headlines: RBI speaks on inflation; HDFC gets to issue new credit cards

-
ALSO READ
Cairn Energy freezes 20 Indian state-owned properties in Paris: Reports
Time to move on
Arbitration case: Cairn Energy offers to invest $1.2 bn if India relents
Cairn arbitration award case: Govt gears up to stop Air India asset seizure
Identifying Indian assets for seizure in case of non-payment, says Cairn
-
HDFC Bank can issue new credit cards after the central bank dropped restrictions it imposed last year. India has asked a federal court in Washington to dismiss Britain's Cairn Energy suit seeking enforcement of a $1.2 billion arbitral award. More on those stories.HDFC Bank can start issuing credit cards again
In a partial relief to HDFC Bank, the largest private sector bank of the country, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has allowed the lender to issue new credit cards, sources in the bank said. In December last year, the banking regulator had directed HDFC Bank not to issue new credit cards and halt all launches of its digital business-generating activities under its programme Digital 2.0. Read more
'Insider' selling gathers steam as stock markets surge
Selling by “insiders” has picked up amid stocks scaling new highs. In July, they sold shares worth more than Rs 10,000 crore, and in June and May around Rs 7,000 crore each. Selling had slowed during April following a correction in the market due to the lethal second wave of the pandemic. Read more
Despite IPO rush, unicorns chase global direct listing for higher valuation
A successful listing by Zomato and a pipeline of IPOs by unicorns that plan to raise Rs 26,000 crore may look enough to persuade start-ups to list in India, but not really. Despite these successes, some in the industry believe that the players and investors in the Indian start-up ecosystem still lack understanding of their business models. Read more
Inflation has peaked and is likely to stabilise going forward: RBI
The RBI, in its August 6 monetary policy, revised up its inflation projection for the current fiscal year to 5.7 per cent, from 5.1 per cent - “a correction for the deviation of the past”. After recording a 6.3 per cent print in May and June, retail inflation cooled to 5.6 per cent in July. Read more
India asks US court to reject Cairn Energy's $1.2 billion suit
The Indian government has asked a federal court in Washington to dismiss Britain's Cairn Energy suit seeking enforcement of a USD 1.2 billion arbitral award, saying it had sovereign immunity under US law. Read more
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU