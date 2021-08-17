Inflation has peaked and is likely to stabilise going forward: RBI

in the country would stabilise in the coming days and the peak will be left behind, the Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday.

“So far, is on track to staying within the trajectory envisaged and it is likely to stabilise during the rest of the year. In our view, this is a credible forward-looking mission statement for the path of inflation,” the central bank said in the State of the Economy Report, part of its July bulletin released on Tuesday.

The RBI, in its August 6 monetary policy, had revised up its projection for the current fiscal to 5.7 per cent, from 5.1 per cent, “a correction for the deviation of the past”.

After recording 6.3 per cent print in May and June, retail inflation cooled to 5.6 per cent in July.

The monetary policy committee (MPC) voted to give “growth a chance to claw its way back into the sunlight,” as measures to reduce inflation would also have dragged down prospects of economic growth.

“A reduction in the rate of inflation can only be achieved by a reduction in growth; an increase in growth is only possible by paying the price of an increase in inflation, always and everywhere,” the report, authored by MPC member and deputy governor Michael Patra and his team stated.

As per the report, the latest estimate for India suggested that “for a one percentage point reduction in the rate of inflation, 1.5-2 percentage points of gross domestic product (GDP) growth has to be foregone.”

The six-member MPC, therefore, voted unanimously to keep the policy repo rate unchanged at 4 per cent, and decided with 5:1 majority to keep the “accommodative” stance for as long as required.

The report defended the MPC’s decision, questioning the potential consequences of a dogged attack on the “supply shock induced inflation” in a pandemic ravaged economy. What if, “as a consequence, economic activity wilts into depression? No amount of humility will wipe away the tears then.”

An India-focused MPC therefore did what was right for India, “emulating none, not emerging nor advanced peer.”

Growth in 2019-20 fell to 4 per cent, the lowest rate in the 2011-12 based series. After two waves of the pandemic, the growth “couldn’t conceivably be higher than in 2019-20,” the MPC thought.

However, the MPC remained mindful of its primary mandate of ensuring price stability.

Given the sacrifice ratio concerning growth and inflation, the MPC adopted a glide path of graduated disinflation, aiming at spreading the output losses over a period, rather than going for decisive action that could kill the nascent recovery, cause large losses, and set back the economy by several years because of policy actions, the report argued.

According to RBI, the MPC anchored inflation around the target of four per cent during 2016-20, but the once in a century pandemic “ratcheted up inflation all over the world and India was not immune.”

RBI’s inflation projections deviated from the actual because of “incomplete coverage and intensification of containment measures,” it said.

The current projection of 5.6 per cent was still a decline of 50 basis points from the preceding year’s average despite still being amid the pandemic’s second wave.

In the end, the MPC’s endeavour was to become predictable as it increased credibility of the central bank, it said.

The report also touched upon the need for the much touted central bank digital currency (CBDC), stating, “there is a quiet confidence within that its time is nigh.”

The CBDC, argued, was part of the RBI’s endeavour to provide a “safe, secure and reliable payments and financial system, which will also exploit the country’s pole position in the domain of digital payments worldwide.”

CBDCs may not directly replace demand deposits held in banks but will complement physical cash, and would compete with other online and offline

payment methods. This would not only lend resilience to the payment system, but would also shun the risks associated with private digital currencies.

But, “the Reserve Bank is conscious that the CBDC has to be meticulously planned, designed and tested.”

The recent enactment of amendments to the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC) was a “major step towards ameliorating depositor distress,” the central bank said. The amendment allowed depositors to get back up to Rs 5 lakh of their deposits within 90 days if a bank fell under stress, and this augured well for consumer protection and overall financial stability, the report said.