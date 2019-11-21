JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Shutdown in Kashmir continues a day after Shah said everything is normal
Business Standard

Top Headlines: Wilful defaulters revealed, IOC may not bid for BPCL & more

Here are the top headlines of the day

BS Web Team 

RBI, Reserve bank of india

Major wilful defaulters revealed: RBI finally discloses details under RTI

Four years after the Supreme Court first directed the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to disclose a list of India’s wilful defaulters, the central bank has finally complied. In response to a Right to Information (RTI) application filed by The Wire in May 2019, the RBI has released a list of 30 major wilful defaulters. Read More

Sony in talks to buy stake in Mukesh Ambani's Network18 TV media group


Sony Corp. is in talks to acquire a stake in the Indian television network controlled by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, as the Japanese giant seeks to tap booming demand for content in the South Asian nation, according to people familiar with the matter. Read More

More than 200 scholars ask govt to release Consumer Expenditure Survey data

A group of 214 scholars, largely economists, working around the world have written an open letter asking the Centre to release all reports and data from the National Sample Survey Office that have been internally approved. Read More

Economic slowdown: Even Diwali failed to lift India's sullen animal spirits

India’s peak festival season did little to lift economic activity last month, suggesting growth is in for yet another quarter of slowdown. The dial on a gauge measuring activity in October remained stuck in the same place it was a month ago. A majority of eight high-frequency indicators compiled by Bloomberg News showed weakness based on the three-month weighted average reading. Read More

Google, Facebook business models threaten people's rights: Amnesty report

The data-collection business model fuelling Facebook and Google represents a threat to human rights around the world, Amnesty International said in a report Wednesday. The organization argued that offering people free online services and then using information about them to target money-making ads imperils a gamut of rights including freedom of opinion and expression. Read More

IOC, other PSUs not to bid for stake in BPCL: Oil minister Pradhan

Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday hinted that public sector firms such as Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) may not be allowed to bid for buying government stake in Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), for which a buyer may have to shell out as much as Rs 90,000 crore. Read More

ISRO reschedules launch of Cartosat-3, 13 nano satellites to Nov 27

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Thursday said the launch of its earth imaging and mapping satellite Cartosat-3 along with 13 commercial nano satellites from the US, has been rescheduled to November 27. Read More
First Published: Thu, November 21 2019. 16:14 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU