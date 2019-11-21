ISRO reschedules launch of Cartosat-3, 13 nano satellites to Nov 27

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Thursday said the launch of its earth imaging and mapping satellite Cartosat-3 along with 13 commercial nano satellites from the US, has been rescheduled to November 27.

The space agency had earlier announced that the launch is tentatively scheduled at 09:28 hrs IST on November 25, subject to weather conditions.

"The launch of PSLV-C47 carrying Cartosat-3 scheduled on November 25, 2019 at 09:28 hrs is rescheduled to launch on November 27, 2019 at 09:28 hrs from second launch pad of Satish Dhawan Space Centre SHAR, Sriharikota," has said in an update.

The satellites would be launched by India's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle, PSLV-C47 into Sun Synchronous Orbit from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh.

The Cartosat-3 is a "third generation agile advanced satellite" having high resolution imaging capability, it said, adding the satellite would be placed in an orbit of 509 km at an inclination of 97.5 degree.

With overall mass of 1,625 kg and mission life of five years, Cartosat-3 shall address the increased user's demands for the large scale urban planning, rural resource and infrastructure development, coastal land use and land cover etc.

PSLV-C47 is the 21st flight of PSLV in 'XL' configuration (with 6 solid strap-on motors).

PSLV-C47 would also carry 13 commercial nano satellites from the United States of America as part of commercial arrangement with NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), Department of Space.

Among the 13 commercial nano satellites are FLOCK-4P, 12 in numbers, with mission objective of earth observation, and one satellite named MESHBED, whose mission objective is communication test bed.

has said this would be the 74th launch vehicle mission from SDSC SHAR, Sriharikota.