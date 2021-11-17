Top headlines: RBI reviews banks' strategies, Akasa orders 72 Boeing jet

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has started taking a close look at the business models of banks and their strategies. More on that story in our top headlines this morning.



exchanges may be classified as e-commerce platforms

The government is looking at classifying exchanges as e-commerce platforms and imposing 1 per cent tax collected at source on them under the goods and services tax (GST) regime. Read more.

India advises against sales of at Adipec conference

India said it’s made a “concerted push” with OPEC+ on oil production, but advised major consumers against selling their strategic reserves. Read more.

Jhunjhunwala-backed Akasa Air signs $9 bn deal for 72 Boeing 737 Max planes

Akasa Air, the Indian low-cost airline backed by billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, has placed an order for 72 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. The order, valued at $9 billion at list prices, was signed at the Dubai Air Show on Tuesday. Read more.

Pfizer's anti-Covid pill can be made by Indian drug firms without royalties

Generic drug manufacturers in India, among a total of 95 low- and middle- income countries, will be allowed to sell Pfizer’s experimental anti-viral Covid pill, the pharma major said on Tuesday. Read more.

Banks' strategies, business models under RBI lens: Shaktikanta Das

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has started taking a close look at the business models of banks and their strategies after it transpired that some of them are interested in serving their investors rather than their depositors. Read more.