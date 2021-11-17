Top headlines: RBI reviews banks' strategies, Akasa orders 72 Boeing jet

-
-
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has started taking a close look at the business models of banks and their strategies. More on that story in our top headlines this morning.
Cryptocurrency exchanges may be classified as e-commerce platforms
The government is looking at classifying cryptocurrency exchanges as e-commerce platforms and imposing 1 per cent tax collected at source on them under the goods and services tax (GST) regime. Read more.
India advises against sales of oil reserves at Adipec conference
India said it’s made a “concerted push” with OPEC+ on oil production, but advised major consumers against selling their strategic reserves. Read more.
Jhunjhunwala-backed Akasa Air signs $9 bn deal for 72 Boeing 737 Max planes
Akasa Air, the Indian low-cost airline backed by billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, has placed an order for 72 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. The order, valued at $9 billion at list prices, was signed at the Dubai Air Show on Tuesday. Read more.
Pfizer's anti-Covid pill can be made by Indian drug firms without royalties
Generic drug manufacturers in India, among a total of 95 low- and middle- income countries, will be allowed to sell Pfizer’s experimental anti-viral Covid pill, the pharma major said on Tuesday. Read more.
Banks' strategies, business models under RBI lens: Shaktikanta Das
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has started taking a close look at the business models of banks and their strategies after it transpired that some of them are interested in serving their investors rather than their depositors. Read more.
