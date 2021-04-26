Top headlines: 15-year cap on bank MD's tenure; Sterlite to produce oxygen

TN to allow Sterlite to produce oxygen



An all-party meeting convened by the Tamil Nadu government on Monday resolved to allow Vedanta's Sterlite Industries in Tuticorin to produce oxygen for a four-month period amid surging covid cases, paving the way for the partial reopening of the copper smelter closed in 2018 over pollution concerns. The unit was sealed by the state government in May 2018, days after 13 agitators were killed in police firing during a violent anti-Sterlite protest in the southern district.



RBI imposes ceiling of 70 years for MD, CEO of bank



The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday fixed the tenure of MD, CEO and whole-time director (WTD) in a private sector bank at 15 years and prescribed the maximum age of 70 years for such functionaries. These directives form part of the instructions issued by the RBI with regard to the chair and meetings of the board, composition of certain committees of the board, age, tenure and remuneration of directors, and appointment of the WTDs on Monday.



Mask up even inside your homes, says govt



As a second wave of the pandemic rips through the country, the government on Monday said it is time people start wearing masks inside their homes as well, and refrain from inviting guests. Addressing a press conference here, NITI Aayog member (Health) Dr V K Paul said if there is a Covid-positive person inside the house, he or she must wear the mask so as to prevent other family members from getting infected.



Govt asks Serum, Bharat Biotech to lower price of vaccines



The central government on Monday asked the Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech to lower price of their Covid-19 vaccines amid criticism from various states who accused the companies of profiteering during such a major crisis. The issue of vaccine pricing was discussed at a meeting chaired by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba. Now the two companies are expected to come up with revised pricing for their vaccines.