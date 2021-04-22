Top headlines: RBI warns about 2nd Covid wave; Kerala sees record cases

UAE bans travel from India

The UAE has banned travel from India for 10 days from Sunday due to the worsening Covid-19 situation in the country, according to media reports here on Thursday. The travel ban will come into effect from 11.59 pm on Saturday, April 24, and is subject to review after 10 days, the Gulf News reported. Read here



BP, Infosys collaborate



Global energy giant BP and IT leader Infosys on Thursday announced signing of a pact to work together to develop an integrated Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS) offering that will provide end-to-end management of a customer's energy assets and services. Read here



Kerala records over 26,000 new Covid cases



Kerala reported 26,995 Covid-19 cases on Thursday, in the highest single day surge so far, taking the infection count to 13,22,054 and those under treatment to over 1.5 lakh. As many as 6,370 have been cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries to 11,60,472. Read here



Jump in Covid cases, lockdowns add uncertainty to growth outlook, says RBI governor



The uncertainty created by the jump in COVID-19 infections and localised lockdowns prompted RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das and other members of the rating setting panel MPC to unanimously vote for status quo in interest rates and an accommodative policy stance to support growth, as per minutes of the meeting released on Thursday. Read here