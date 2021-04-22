MPC: Covid surge biggest challenge to ongoing economic recovery, says Das

-
Rapidly rising coronavirus cases are the single biggest challenge to ongoing recovery in the Indian economy, said Reserve Bank of India governor Shaktikanta Das during the latest monetary policy meeting, according to the minutes released by the central bank.
"The need of the hour is to effectively secure the economic recovery underway so that it becomes broad-based and durable. The renewed jump in coronavirus infections in several parts of the country and the associated localised and regional lockdowns add uncertainty to the growth outlook," Das said.
The RBI governor also said that global financial markets have turned volatile over inflation fears in advanced economies and rising commodity prices, posing risks to the domestic outlook.
The MPC said that the evolving CPI-based inflation trajectory is likely to be subjected to both upside and downside pressures. For the full year of 2021-22, retail inflation is projected at at 5 per cent, with 5.2 per cent for the first half and 4.8 per cent for the second half.
Commenting on the inflation outlook, Das said that a combination of high international commodity prices and logistics costs may push up input price pressures across manufacturing and services.
"The projection of inflation rate at 5 per cent for the full year 2021-22, with 5.2 per cent for the first half and 4.8 per cent for the second half, takes into account both the upside and the downside pressures."
During the monetary policy meeting, the RBI decided to leave benchmark interest rate unchanged at 4 per cent. The central bank also retained its growth outlook for the fiscal year started April 1 at 10.5 per cent, unchanged from its February outlook.
