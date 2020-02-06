Top headlines: Repo rate unchanged, RBI raises CPI inflation to for Oct-Dec

policy: unchanged at 5.15%; FY21 GDP growth seen at 6%

The monetary policy committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday kept the unchanged at 5.15 per cent — a 10-year low in its last policy review of the financial year 2019-20 (FY20).

raises inflation to 6.5% for Oct-Dec, outlook 'highly uncertain'

The Reserve Bank of India has raised upwards its retail inflation projection for the last quarter of the current fiscal to 6.5 per cent on increase in prices of milk, pulses amid volatile crude oil prices and termed the overall outlook on price rise as "highly uncertain".

Early-round funding in startups almost doubles in 2 yrs; Chinese lead

Early-stage funding rounds for startups have almost doubled in the last two years on account of increased foreign capita, growing traction by entrepreneurs and evolved technology being used across sectors to grow companies faster, bigger and better.

China to halve tariffs on 1,717 products imported from the United States

China said on Thursday it will halve additional tariffs levied against 1,717 products imported from the United States last year, following the signing of a Phase 1 trade deal that brought a truce to a bruising trade war.



toll crosses 550, more cases found on cruise ship off Japan

The death toll from a new in mainland China jumped by 73 to 563 on Thursday, its third consecutive record daily rise, as experts intensified efforts to find a vaccine for a disease that has shut down Chinese cities and forced thousands more into quarantine around the world.