JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Citizenship law not against minorities; protests based on falsehood: Modi
Business Standard

Top headlines: Repo rate unchanged, RBI raises CPI inflation to for Oct-Dec

From RBI MPC's decision to keep the repo rate unchanged to the latest on coronavirus, here are the day's top headlines

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das at the RBI's sixth bi-monthly monetary policy review meeting of 2019-20, in Mumbai (Photo- Kamlesh Pednekar)
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das at the RBI's sixth bi-monthly monetary policy review meeting of 2019-20, in Mumbai (Photo- Kamlesh Pednekar)

RBI policy: Repo rate unchanged at 5.15%; FY21 GDP growth seen at 6%

The monetary policy committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday kept the repo rate unchanged at 5.15 per cent — a 10-year low in its last policy review of the financial year 2019-20 (FY20). Read more

RBI raises CPI inflation to 6.5% for Oct-Dec, outlook 'highly uncertain'

The Reserve Bank of India has raised upwards its retail inflation projection for the last quarter of the current fiscal to 6.5 per cent on increase in prices of milk, pulses amid volatile crude oil prices and termed the overall outlook on price rise as "highly uncertain". Read more

Early-round funding in startups almost doubles in 2 yrs; Chinese lead

Early-stage funding rounds for startups have almost doubled in the last two years on account of increased foreign capita, growing traction by entrepreneurs and evolved technology being used across sectors to grow companies faster, bigger and better. Read more

China to halve tariffs on 1,717 products imported from the United States

China said on Thursday it will halve additional tariffs levied against 1,717 products imported from the United States last year, following the signing of a Phase 1 trade deal that brought a truce to a bruising trade war. Read more

Coronavirus toll crosses 550, more cases found on cruise ship off Japan

The death toll from a new coronavirus in mainland China jumped by 73 to 563 on Thursday, its third consecutive record daily rise, as experts intensified efforts to find a vaccine for a disease that has shut down Chinese cities and forced thousands more into quarantine around the world. Read more
First Published: Thu, February 06 2020. 15:33 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU