RBI monetary policy: Repo rate unchanged at 5.15%; stance accommodative

The monetary policy committee (MPC) of the (RBI) on Thursday kept the unchanged at 5.15 per cent — a 10-year low in its last policy review of the financial year 2019-20 (FY20).

Consequently, the reverse stands unchanged at 4.90 per cent.

Further, the bank said it will maintain 'accommodative' policy stance as long as it takes.



The committee voted 6-0 in favour of the status quo of the interest rates.



In its last policy meet, the central bank had maintained the at 5.15 per cent points (bps). However, GDP growth forecast for FY20 was slashed to 5 per cent from 6.1 per cent.

Foreign brokerage firm Nomura expects GDP growth to slow further to 4.3 per cent in Q4 2019 from 4.5 per cent in Q3, and see a below-trend growth of 5.7 per cent in FY21 from 4.7 per cent in FY20. "We see the current spike as transitory and expect a lack of fiscal activism to open up monetary policy space. We also expect the RBI to leave policy rates unchanged and retain its accommodative stance, but signal future easing; we expect a 25bp rate cut in Q2 2020," it had said in its policy review note.

CARE Ratings had said that since the last monetary policy, contrary factors are in play. The economic growth has been estimated to be the lowest in the past 7 years while the retail has surpassed RBI’s upper band of targeting at 6 per cent. "We believe that policy rates should remain unchanged given the rising retail inflationary concerns mainly on account of food inflation. However, given the economic growth concerns the RBI is likely to retain the monetary policy stance at ‘accommodative’," it had said.

Analysts at Brickwork Ratings had anticipated the slump in GDP growth has bottomed out to 5 per cent in 2019-20 and expected to rebound in 2020-21 to 5.5-6 per cent, aided by the government measures and the transmission of past rate cuts.