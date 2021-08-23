Top headlines: Govt offers 17 firms tax deal; campuses step up job offers

-
The government is reaching out to 17 companies to withdraw tax cases against them. The payments industry is at a crossroads with the banking regulator on two pressing issues.
Business Standard brings you the top headlines of the day:
Govt approaches 17 companies to settle retrospective tax cases
A couple of weeks after the Income-Tax (I-T) Act was amended to junk the contentious retrospective taxation provision, the government is reaching out to 17 affected companies to withdraw cases from various judicial levels and derive the benefit of the legal correction. Read more...
LIC IPO: Centre plans big push to participation by retail investors
The government and the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) are planning a campaign to give a big push to participation by retail investors, that includes opening of demat accounts for policyholders in IDBI Bank, in the run-up to its initial public offering (IPO). The campaign will aim to make retail investors as well as LIC policyholders aware of India’s largest public offering, said an official. Read more...
Fuel paradox: 6 more pvt players on cards, but price reins still with govt
The Indian automotive fuel market is hotting up with the Union government granting permission to seven entities to retail liquid and alternative fuel. Among those is Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) that needed the government re-approval because of a business restructuring. Read more...
Campuses see jump in dream job offers in post-pandemic hiring
Contrary to popular expectations of a tough year, placements at campuses have begun with a bang, as dream and super-dream job offers rise substantially and companies rush to hire engineers. Read more
Customers in limbo as banks, payments firms, RBI thrash out differences
The payments industry is at a crossroads with the banking regulator on two pressing issues, neither of which seems headed towards an amicable solution. Depending upon which side accommodates the other, customers in India will have to choose between convenience and ironclad safety. Read more...
