Top Headlines: India to reach net zero by 2070, SBI ex-chairman arrested

COP26: India will reach net zero emissions by 2070, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday gave a five-pronged target for India and finally committed to a Net Zero emission target by 2070, joining the likes of the US, the UK and China. Read more.

Bankers in a state of shock after former chairman Chaudhuri's arrest

Bankers expressed dismay and alarm at the arrest of former State Bank of India (SBI) chairman Pratip Chaudhuri just days after the government moved to absolve bankers from business decisions gone wrong, even as the bank put out a statement saying the deal in which Chaudhuri was arrested had concluded after he retired. Read more.

The Rajasthan Police on Sunday arrested Pratip Chaudhuri, former State Bank of India chairman, in Delhi in connection with an alleged loan scam. Read more.

Chaudhuri arrest case: Alchemist ARC accuses loan defaulters of complicity

Defaulting borrowers are trying to “frustrate the recovery process” initiated by the lenders and Alchemist Asset Reconstruction Company, the ARC has alleged. Read more.

Elon Musk-led SpaceX's satellite broadband arm Starlink aims to start broadband service in India from December 2022, with 2 lakh active terminals subject to permission from the government, a top company official said on Friday. Read more.

No tie-up with airlines for govt staff after Air India-Tata deal

Post handing over of to the Tatas, government officials will be free to book their travel with any airline that offers them the best price. Read more.