Top headlines: SBI Q2 profit zooms 3-fold, JioPhone all-in-one plans & more

SBI PBT surges 179%

State Bank of India, the country's largest lender, has reported a strong set of numbers for the quarter ended September 2019, backed by a substantial reduction in slippages. Its net interest income has also beaten market expectations. The bank's profit before tax was up by as much as 179 per cent, to Rs 5,059 crore from Rs 1,812 crore in the same quarter of 2018.

Other important stories of the day: JioPhone all-in-one plans

After introducing all-in-one prepaid plans, Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Jio on Friday announced new recharge plans for its JioPhone customers. Named JioPhone all-in-one plans, the new recharge plans come bundled with 500 minutes of off-network calls, free on-network calls and up to 2GB daily data limit. The company also confirmed that the existing JioPhone plans will continue alongside the newly introduced plans.

US market regulator may seek Sebi's help to dive deeper into Infosys crisis

US market regulator SEC will be seeking cooperation from its Indian counterpart Sebi in its probe into Infosys, which has been rocked by whistleblower complaints of several alleged irregularities, sources said on Friday. They said the Indian capital markets watchdog will provide all possible help to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Ahmedabad-based consultancy wins bid to redesign Delhi's Central Vista

Ahmedabad-based HCP Design firm has won the consultancy bid for architectural and engineering planning of the Centre's ambitious plan to redevelop Central Vista, Parliament and develop common Central Secretariat. The firm was also involved in the Sabarmati Riverfront Development Project where Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently held a mammoth event to celebrate Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary.

Gold prices rally Rs 220 on Dhanteras

Gold prices rallied Rs 220 to Rs 39,240 per 10 gram in the capital on Dhanteras, according to HDFC Securities. The yellow metal had closed at Rs 39,020 per 10 gram here on Thursday. Silver also witnessed buying as it rose Rs 670 to Rs 47,680 per kg from Rs 47,010 per kg in the previous trade.