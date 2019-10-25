SBI PBT surges 179% to Rs 5,059 cr on improved NII, reduction in slippages

State Bank of India, the country's largest lender, has reported a strong set of numbers for the quarter ended September 2019, backed by a substantial reduction in slippages. Its net interest income has also beaten market expectations. The bank's profit before tax was up by as much as 179 per cent, to Rs 5,059 crore from Rs 1,812 crore in the same quarter of 2018.

SBI's net profit rose 219 per cent to Rs 3,012 crore during Q2FY20, from Rs 945 crore during Q2FY19. Net Interest Income (NII) increased to Rs 24,600 crore in Q2FY20 from Rs 20,906 crore in Q2FY19, up 17.67 per cent YoY.

Non-interest income increased by 28.24 per cent to Rs 12,023 crore in Q2FY20 from Rs 9,375 crore a year ago. Domestic credit growth at 8.43 per cent was mainly driven by retail-personal advances (up 18.9 per cent).

The bank's gross NPA ratio, at 7.19 per cent, was down 276 bps YoY and 34 bps sequentially. SBI's net NPA ratio at 2.79 per cent was down 205 bps YoY and 28 bps sequentially.

Gross slippage at Rs 8,805 crore during Q2FY20, declined from Rs 16,212 crore a year ago.

Provision coverage ratio (PCR) improved significantly by 1,049 bps YoY from 70.74 per cent as on September 2018 to 81.23 per cent as on September 2019. Sequentially, PCR improved by 189 bps.

Credit Cost for the quarter declined by 8 bps YoY to 1.97 per cent in Q2FY20. Cost-to-income ratio improved from 55.96 per cent in Q2FY19 to 53.47 per cent in the quarter under review. Capital adequacy ratio (CAR) improved to 13.59 per cent in the September 2019 quarter, up 98 bps YoY and 70 bps sequentially.