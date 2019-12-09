Top headlines: SBI's MCLR rate cut, Lodha India's richest realtor and more

SBI cuts rate by 10 bps for one-year loan, deposit rates unchanged

The country's largest lender, State Bank of India, has cut its marginal cost of fund-based lending rate (MCLR) by 10 basis points for loans with a one-year tenure to 7.9 per cent, effective December 10.

M P Lodha India's richest real estate entrepreneur with wealth of Rs 32,000 cr: Report

Lodha Developers' M P Lodha and family has been named India's richest real estate entrepreneur with a wealth of Rs 31,960 crore followed by DLF's Rajiv Singh and Embassy group founder Jitendra Virwani in the second and third position respectively, according to a report.





Yes Bank likely to reject $1.2 bn offer from Canadian tycoon Erwin Braich

Yes Bank Ltd. is likely to reject an offer that made up more than half of its planned $2 billion capital raising, and is talking to institutional investors about making up the shortfall, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Jaguar Land Rover Retail Sales Down 3.4% In November: Tata Motors

Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) on Monday reported 3.4 per cent decline in total retail sales at 46,542 units in November as compared to the year-ago period.



BJP Retains Karnataka, Set To Win 12 Bypoll Seats Under CM Yeddiyurappa

The ruling BJP on Monday retained majority in the Karnataka Assembly when it bagged six seats in the byelections in which it was also leading in an equal number in other segments where counting is underway. The BJP's good show in 12 seats comes as a morale booster for the saffron party after it's setback in Maharashtra.