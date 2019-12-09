Jaguar Land Rover retail sales down 3.4% in November: Tata Motors

-
Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) on Monday reported 3.4 per cent decline in total retail sales at 46,542 units in November as compared to the year-ago period.
The sales of Jaguar brand were at 11,464 units during the month, down 23.1 per cent from November 2018, Tata Motors said in a BSE filing.
Land Rover sales stood at 35,078 units, up 5.5 per cent per cent from the same month last year, it added.
"Against the backdrop of a downturn in the global automotive market, we were pleased to see our sales grow in the US and China. Despite the ongoing headwinds in China, we continue to see green shoots of recovery in our sales there. The intensive work with our retailers in the region, combined with significant process and product improvements are starting to gain traction," JLR Chief Commercial Officer Felix Brautigam said.